Leigh A. Burnside Sells 71,118 Shares of Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) Stock

Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) CAO Leigh A. Burnside sold 71,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total value of $1,443,695.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 79,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,621,726.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ WEN opened at $20.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.90, a PEG ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.01. Wendys Co has a 52-week low of $6.82 and a 52-week high of $24.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.99.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $404.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.02 million. Wendys had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 7.01%. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Wendys Co will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Wendys’s payout ratio is 81.36%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Wendys in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Wendys by 120.8% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Motco acquired a new position in shares of Wendys in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wendys by 219.8% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,919 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Wendys by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,787 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 73.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WEN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Wendys from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Cowen raised Wendys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. MKM Partners increased their price target on Wendys from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Wendys from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on Wendys from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.50.

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

