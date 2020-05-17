Leigh A. Burnside Sells 71,118 Shares of Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) Stock

Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) CAO Leigh A. Burnside sold 71,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total value of $1,443,695.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 79,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,621,726.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Shares of NASDAQ WEN opened at $20.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.90, a PEG ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.01. Wendys Co has a 52-week low of $6.82 and a 52-week high of $24.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.99.
Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $404.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.02 million. Wendys had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 7.01%. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Wendys Co will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Wendys in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Wendys by 120.8% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Motco acquired a new position in shares of Wendys in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wendys by 219.8% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,919 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Wendys by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,787 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 73.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
WEN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Wendys from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Cowen raised Wendys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. MKM Partners increased their price target on Wendys from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Wendys from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on Wendys from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.50.
About Wendys
The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.
