8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) PT Lowered to $20.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Co from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of 8X8 from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of 8X8 from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of 8X8 from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 8X8 from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. 8X8 presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.64.

8X8 stock opened at $15.33 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.95 and a beta of 1.02. 8X8 has a 52-week low of $10.70 and a 52-week high of $26.67.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $121.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.33 million. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 35.94% and a negative return on equity of 49.59%. 8X8’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. Research analysts expect that 8X8 will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Dejan Deklich sold 7,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total transaction of $113,010.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,438 shares in the company, valued at $700,042.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven Gatoff sold 2,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total transaction of $34,332.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,796.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,613 shares of company stock valued at $190,134. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 5,114,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,597,000 after acquiring an additional 664,154 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 7.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,506,557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,461,000 after acquiring an additional 328,976 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 3,070,399 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,188,000 after acquiring an additional 930,947 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 551.1% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,911,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464,453 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,842,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,018,000 after acquiring an additional 629,802 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

8×8, Inc provides cloud-based, enterprise-class software solutions. The Company’s solutions are delivered through Software as a Service (SaaS) business model. Its segments include Americas and Europe. Its software platform brings together cloud, mobile, collaboration, video and data science technologies.

