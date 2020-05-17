Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) Upgraded to “Buy” at Sidoti

Sidoti upgraded shares of Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $80.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Exponent from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exponent from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Exponent from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Exponent from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $83.25.

NASDAQ:EXPO opened at $64.52 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.33 and a beta of 0.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.47. Exponent has a twelve month low of $55.08 and a twelve month high of $82.82.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $99.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.21 million. Exponent had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 25.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Exponent will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Exponent’s payout ratio is currently 49.67%.

In other news, CFO Richard L. Schlenker, Jr. sold 60,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.32, for a total value of $4,891,316.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 277,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,529,136.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPO. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Exponent in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Exponent by 1,333.3% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 645 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Exponent by 74.4% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 736 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Exponent by 889.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exponent during the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. 89.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

