Northern Shield Resources (CVE:NRN) Shares Up 5.3%

Northern Shield Resources Inc. (CVE:NRN) was up 5.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.10, approximately 1,008,147 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 117% from the average daily volume of 463,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The company has a market cap of $20.35 million and a P/E ratio of -11.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.07 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.07.

About Northern Shield Resources (CVE:NRN)

Northern Shield Resources Inc, a natural resource company, engages in identifying, acquiring, and exploring mineral properties primarily in Ontario and Quebec. The company primarily explores for platinum group elements, copper, nickel, zinc, and silver. It holds 100% interests in the Huckleberry property comprising 179 claims located to the north of Schefferville; Séquoi property consisting of 107 claims; Sé2 property covering 291 claims situated to the southeast of Séquoi; Idefix property comprising 241 claims with an area of 109 square kilometers; and 2 gold projects located in the Gaspesie region of Quebec.

