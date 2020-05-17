Yellow Cake (LON:YCA) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Shares of Yellow Cake PLC (LON:YCA) fell 0.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 209.50 ($2.76) and last traded at GBX 211.50 ($2.78), 198,162 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 212 ($2.79).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 248 ($3.26) price target on shares of Yellow Cake in a research report on Friday, April 24th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 209.04 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 194.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.01 million and a PE ratio of -5.10.

In other Yellow Cake news, insider Sofia Bianchi sold 5,651 shares of Yellow Cake stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 197 ($2.59), for a total value of £11,132.47 ($14,644.13).

