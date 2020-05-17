Christopher Dawson Sells 10,668 Shares of Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) Stock

Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) COO Christopher Dawson sold 10,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total value of $141,457.68. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 273,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,627,936. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Christopher Dawson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 11th, Christopher Dawson sold 5,008 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total transaction of $73,066.72.

On Tuesday, March 17th, Christopher Dawson sold 17,639 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total transaction of $140,759.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:RUN opened at $14.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.16 and its 200 day moving average is $14.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.49. Sunrun Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.84 and a fifty-two week high of $23.66.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The energy company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $210.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.24 million. Sunrun had a return on equity of 0.98% and a net margin of 1.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Sunrun Inc will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Sunrun by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,195 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Sunrun by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,100 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Sunrun by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,932 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sunrun by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,998 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Sunrun by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,468 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. 85.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Sunrun from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Sunrun from $30.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Sunrun from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. TheStreet cut Sunrun from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Sunrun from $18.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.61.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network.

