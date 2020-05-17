D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 3,575 Shares of Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN)

D.A. Davidson & CO. decreased its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,575 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Trinity Industries were worth $454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Trinity Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in Trinity Industries in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in Trinity Industries by 260.0% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Trinity Industries during the first quarter worth $45,000. 96.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen reduced their target price on Trinity Industries from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Trinity Industries from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Trinity Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.17.

Shares of TRN opened at $18.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.94. Trinity Industries Inc has a 12-month low of $14.53 and a 12-month high of $24.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.76.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04). Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 8.91%. The firm had revenue of $615.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Trinity Industries Inc will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.32%.

In other news, CEO Jean Savage purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.45 per share, for a total transaction of $73,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,157,700.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brandon B. Boze purchased 662,626 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.78 per share, with a total value of $13,769,368.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,000,283 shares of company stock valued at $20,699,618. Company insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Industries Company Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

