Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Shares Purchased by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) by 108.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,225 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 121,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,966,000 after acquiring an additional 16,495 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 55,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,280,000 after acquiring an additional 4,631 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 131,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,369,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 107,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,393,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

NUS opened at $33.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.75 and a 200-day moving average of $32.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.74. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.31 and a 1-year high of $53.99.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 6.49%. The business had revenue of $518.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.39%.

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, CEO Ritch N. Wood bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.25 per share, for a total transaction of $202,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,192 shares in the company, valued at $3,102,138. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NUS. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a report on Thursday, February 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes anti-aging personal care products and nutritional supplements under the Nu Skin and Pharmanex category brands worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care systems, ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

