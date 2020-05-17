Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Increases Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 379 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in NVR were worth $974,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in NVR by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of NVR by 900.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America acquired a new position in NVR in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in NVR in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in NVR during the first quarter worth about $54,000. 86.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NVR. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of NVR from $4,300.00 to $2,950.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Bank of America lowered shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NVR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $2,700.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered NVR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3,079.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3,430.17.

In related news, Director Sallie B. Bailey bought 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3,000.00 per share, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 75 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,030.00, for a total value of $4,030,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,826 shares in the company, valued at $7,358,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NVR stock opened at $2,795.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. NVR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,043.01 and a fifty-two week high of $4,071.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2,854.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,482.58.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $44.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $45.61 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 37.44% and a net margin of 12.14%. NVR’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $47.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 154.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 12th that permits the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

