ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) Position Reduced by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lowered its holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) by 41.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 216,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 152,159 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH were worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH during the fourth quarter valued at $190,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 13,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 5,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 80,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. 53.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH stock opened at $5.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.10. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a one year low of $3.51 and a one year high of $10.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.34.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.21. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH had a positive return on equity of 10.87% and a negative net margin of 142.51%. The company had revenue of $51.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.21%. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH’s payout ratio is currently 120.00%.

NLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays cut their price objective on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $10.50 to $8.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $10.00 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.07.

In other ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH news, Director Thomas Edward Hamilton acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,192,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $774,800. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Serena Wolfe acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.12 per share, with a total value of $122,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 370,000 shares of company stock worth $2,226,400. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

