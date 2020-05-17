Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $1.27 Million Stake in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) by 72.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 131,664 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Ingersoll-Rand were worth $1,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand during the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in Ingersoll-Rand by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 8,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand in the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in Ingersoll-Rand during the fourth quarter worth $708,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in Ingersoll-Rand by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total transaction of $1,634,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 76,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,925.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IR opened at $26.42 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.31 and a 200-day moving average of $95.84. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.76 and a beta of 1.50. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a fifty-two week low of $17.01 and a fifty-two week high of $38.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.69.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Ingersoll-Rand had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 6.49%. Ingersoll-Rand’s revenue was down 63.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank cut Ingersoll-Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ingersoll-Rand from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $134.00 price target on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Ingersoll-Rand currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.61.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

