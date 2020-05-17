State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Acquires 15,514 Shares of National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 579,500 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,514 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in National-Oilwell Varco were worth $5,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. 95.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get National-Oilwell Varco alerts:

NOV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of National-Oilwell Varco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Argus downgraded shares of National-Oilwell Varco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of National-Oilwell Varco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.35.

In related news, CFO Jose A. Bayardo purchased 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.85 per share, with a total value of $101,775.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 245,748 shares in the company, valued at $2,174,869.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Jose A. Bayardo purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.47 per share, with a total value of $169,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 245,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,081,485.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NOV opened at $11.52 on Friday. National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $25.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.73. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.52 and a 200-day moving average of $18.92.

National-Oilwell Varco Company Profile

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates in three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The Wellbore Technologies segment offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

See Also: NASDAQ

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV).

Receive News & Ratings for National-Oilwell Varco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National-Oilwell Varco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.