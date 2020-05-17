Teacher Retirement System of Texas Decreases Stock Holdings in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its stake in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) by 46.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 101,239 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Continental Resources were worth $878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Continental Resources by 30.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,776,869 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $51,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,924 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Continental Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $43,231,000. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Continental Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $5,121,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,213,390 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $144,519,000 after buying an additional 600,633 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 341.4% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 749,361 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $25,703,000 after buying an additional 579,591 shares during the last quarter. 19.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLR opened at $12.87 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.85 and a 200 day moving average of $23.69. Continental Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.90 and a fifty-two week high of $43.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 3.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.05). Continental Resources had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 16.75%. The firm had revenue of $880.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $843.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Continental Resources, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Continental Resources from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Continental Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $50.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $21.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Continental Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Continental Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.67.

In related news, Director John T. Mcnabb II purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.30 per share, for a total transaction of $30,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William B. Berry acquired 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.65 per share, for a total transaction of $951,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 156,086 shares of company stock worth $1,476,205. Corporate insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

