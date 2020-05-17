KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning trimmed its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 31.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,066 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 81.70% of the company’s stock.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

Shares of NYSE KEY opened at $9.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $7.45 and a 52-week high of $20.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.42.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.06). KeyCorp had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 18.85%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KEY. CIBC lowered their target price on KeyCorp from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Nomura Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. KeyCorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.21.

In related news, COO Christopher M. Gorman acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.36 per share, with a total value of $1,036,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ruth Ann M. Gillis acquired 4,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.10 per share, for a total transaction of $49,783.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,012.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

Featured Article: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.