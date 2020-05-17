State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Boosts Stock Holdings in Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,761 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics were worth $5,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 163.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $109,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $155,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $174,000. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HZNP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.08.

In related news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 93,864 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total transaction of $3,306,828.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 963,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,928,744.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Miles W. Mchugh sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.34, for a total transaction of $34,340.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 137,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,726,797.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 430,066 shares of company stock valued at $16,790,639 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HZNP opened at $47.07 on Friday. Horizon Therapeutics PLC has a fifty-two week low of $22.69 and a fifty-two week high of $47.20. The company has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.19. Horizon Therapeutics had a net margin of 43.06% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The business had revenue of $355.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics PLC will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

About Horizon Therapeutics

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of multiple conditions, rheumatoid arthritis; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

