Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) Stock Holdings Raised by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in shares of Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,376 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Docusign were worth $959,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Docusign in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,985,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Docusign during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,156,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Docusign by 126.3% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,425,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,610,000 after purchasing an additional 795,212 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Docusign by 87.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 767,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,901,000 after buying an additional 357,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Docusign in the first quarter valued at $28,065,000. Institutional investors own 79.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DOCU opened at $125.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Docusign Inc has a 1 year low of $43.13 and a 1 year high of $126.28. The company has a market cap of $22.34 billion, a PE ratio of -106.68 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $99.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.58.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $274.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.48 million. Docusign had a negative net margin of 21.39% and a negative return on equity of 27.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Docusign Inc will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 372,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.60, for a total value of $29,266,788.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 65,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,147,828.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 2,000 shares of Docusign stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.96, for a total value of $153,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 477,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,736,009.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 799,519 shares of company stock worth $67,782,158. Corporate insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Docusign from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Docusign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Docusign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Wedbush boosted their target price on Docusign from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Docusign from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.69.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

