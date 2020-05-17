Teacher Retirement System of Texas Reduces Stake in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its holdings in shares of Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 56.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,273 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 173,224 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Centurylink were worth $1,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Centurylink in the fourth quarter valued at $937,000. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Centurylink by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 237,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Centurylink by 1,189.2% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,028 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,638 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Centurylink by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 14,642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,047 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Centurylink by 4,585.2% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,406,991 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,576,000 after buying an additional 19,971,424 shares during the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Centurylink news, Director William Bruce Hanks acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.25 per share, for a total transaction of $92,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 102,172 shares in the company, valued at $945,091. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Indraneel Dev acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.00 per share, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 773,953 shares in the company, valued at $6,965,577. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CTL opened at $9.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.86 and a 200-day moving average of $12.47. Centurylink Inc has a 52-week low of $8.16 and a 52-week high of $15.30.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.46 billion. Centurylink had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 5.50%. The company’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Centurylink Inc will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Centurylink from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Centurylink from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Guggenheim raised shares of Centurylink from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Centurylink in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Centurylink from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Centurylink currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.44.

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. It offers VPN data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol (IP) services; facilities-based Prism TV service, as well as satellite digital television services; CDN services; and Vyvx broadcast services.

