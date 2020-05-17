Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Stake in WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 341,376 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,667 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.08% of WPX Energy worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of WPX Energy by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 29,957 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in shares of WPX Energy by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 78,350 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WPX Energy by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 56,812 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC grew its position in WPX Energy by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 17,535 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in WPX Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WPX shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of WPX Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler cut WPX Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. TheStreet downgraded WPX Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on WPX Energy from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Imperial Capital raised their target price on shares of WPX Energy from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.13.

In related news, Director Robert Herdman bought 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.37 per share, with a total value of $117,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 52,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,959.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, COO Clay M. Gaspar acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.81 per share, with a total value of $95,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 926,621 shares in the company, valued at $3,530,426.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $240,325 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

WPX stock opened at $5.36 on Friday. WPX Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $1.94 and a 52 week high of $14.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 3.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. WPX Energy had a negative net margin of 2.52% and a positive return on equity of 3.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 289.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that WPX Energy Inc will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

About WPX Energy

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company operates 657 wells and owns interests in 808 wells covering an area of approximately 130,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas and New Mexico; and operates 323 wells and owns interests in 87 wells that covers an area of approximately 85,087 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

