Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $1.17 Million Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 21.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,271 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,008 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $1,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $383,356,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 1,827.4% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,239,952 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $298,358,000 after purchasing an additional 6,864,310 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 19,479,164 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $802,736,000 after purchasing an additional 4,258,686 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter valued at $24,095,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,365,155 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,904,338,000 after buying an additional 1,884,804 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OXY stock opened at $13.82 on Friday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $54.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a PE ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 1.99.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.11. Occidental Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 1.24% and a negative net margin of 13.85%. The company had revenue of $6.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Elisse B. Walter bought 3,758 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.93 per share, with a total value of $123,750.94. Also, SVP Oscar K. Brown sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.85, for a total value of $445,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 38,758 shares of company stock valued at $631,351 in the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on OXY shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $55.00 to $33.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Mizuho downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.14.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

