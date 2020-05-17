Creative Planning Lowers Holdings in Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG)

Creative Planning decreased its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,235 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in Leggett & Platt by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 57,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,940,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Leggett & Platt by 67.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Leggett & Platt by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Leggett & Platt by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 31,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Leggett & Platt by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Leggett & Platt stock opened at $26.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.08. Leggett & Platt, Inc. has a one year low of $22.03 and a one year high of $55.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.67 and a 200 day moving average of $42.52.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 6.86%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Leggett & Platt’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Leggett & Platt, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.01%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.26%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LEG shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Raymond James upgraded Leggett & Platt from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet cut Leggett & Platt from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Leggett & Platt from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.67.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

