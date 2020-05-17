23,786 Shares in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 23,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,089,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Welltower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in Welltower during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Welltower by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Welltower in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 84.7% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

WELL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Welltower from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Welltower from $90.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Welltower from $92.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Welltower from $90.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Welltower from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Welltower presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.69.

Shares of NYSE:WELL opened at $40.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Welltower Inc has a 12 month low of $24.27 and a 12 month high of $93.17. The company has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.39 and its 200 day moving average is $71.56.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. Welltower had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 24.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Welltower Inc will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.65%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

