Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $882,000 Stock Position in PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its holdings in shares of PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 124,548 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 17,517 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.10% of PBF Energy worth $882,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in PBF Energy by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,847,170 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $152,056,000 after purchasing an additional 418,750 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its stake in PBF Energy by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 2,125,061 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $66,663,000 after buying an additional 58,282 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PBF Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $52,571,000. AJO LP boosted its position in PBF Energy by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,477,355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,343,000 after acquiring an additional 118,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of PBF Energy by 70.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,268,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,790,000 after acquiring an additional 524,900 shares in the last quarter. 81.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora acquired 130,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,665,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 1,260,621 shares of company stock worth $10,664,178 over the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PBF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised PBF Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $32.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of PBF Energy in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Tudor Pickering downgraded PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of PBF Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.46.

NYSE:PBF opened at $9.09 on Friday. PBF Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $5.19 and a 52 week high of $34.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 2.74.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by ($0.10). PBF Energy had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PBF Energy Inc will post -4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplier of unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feedstocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks into petroleum products.

