Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys Shares of 5,651 Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,651 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RE. Capital International Investors increased its position in Everest Re Group by 201.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 859,252 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $237,875,000 after acquiring an additional 574,385 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group in the fourth quarter worth $116,685,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Everest Re Group by 73.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 845,339 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $233,796,000 after purchasing an additional 356,888 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Everest Re Group by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,003,530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $554,657,000 after purchasing an additional 298,563 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Everest Re Group during the 4th quarter worth $75,934,000. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Everest Re Group from $222.00 to $202.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Everest Re Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $263.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $302.00 to $219.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Cfra increased their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $272.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $235.00 to $221.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.50.

NYSE:RE opened at $168.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Everest Re Group Ltd has a twelve month low of $157.32 and a twelve month high of $294.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $183.95 and a 200-day moving average of $245.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.40.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $4.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.26. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Everest Re Group Ltd will post 18.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.05%.

In related news, Director Geraldine Losquadro sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total value of $33,884.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,512.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William F. Galtney, Jr. purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $240.45 per share, for a total transaction of $360,675.00. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

