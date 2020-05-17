Creative Planning Buys 1,390 Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Creative Planning boosted its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,536 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Bell Rock Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 2,474.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ VYMI opened at $46.02 on Friday. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $39.33 and a 52 week high of $64.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.85.

