Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases Shares of 37,662 Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYA) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 37,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $622,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBTYA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,279,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Liberty Global by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,175,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579,664 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Liberty Global by 1,991.0% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 881,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,054,000 after buying an additional 839,700 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new position in Liberty Global during the 1st quarter worth $11,792,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 140.6% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,253,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,498,000 after buying an additional 732,357 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LBTYA shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. New Street Research upgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $18.50 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. BNP Paribas upgraded Liberty Global from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Liberty Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Liberty Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.17.

In other news, Director Miranda Curtis sold 5,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.19, for a total value of $124,448.87. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 132,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,806,043.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 6.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBTYA opened at $21.83 on Friday. Liberty Global PLC has a 1 year low of $15.23 and a 1 year high of $28.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.75.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $1.73. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 2.41% and a net margin of 107.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Liberty Global PLC will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

