Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 41,963 Shares of Antero Midstream Corp (NYSE:AM)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Antero Midstream Corp (NYSE:AM) by 15.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 312,497 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,963 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.07% of Antero Midstream worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oakbrook Investments LLC lifted its position in Antero Midstream by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 15,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 165,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 48,817 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 2,917 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Antero Midstream by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 27,364 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Antero Midstream by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 15,126 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 3,351 shares during the last quarter. 66.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Paul M. Rady sold 18,000,000 shares of Antero Midstream stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.10, for a total transaction of $73,800,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Glen C. Warren, Jr. sold 10,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.10, for a total value of $41,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

AM stock opened at $3.61 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 3.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Antero Midstream Corp has a twelve month low of $1.69 and a twelve month high of $13.72.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $243.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.49 million. Antero Midstream had a negative net margin of 77.14% and a positive return on equity of 16.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 350.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Antero Midstream Corp will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.3075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 34.07%. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is 98.40%.

AM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Antero Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Antero Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Antero Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Antero Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Antero Midstream presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.65.

Antero Midstream Corporation owns and operates midstream energy assets servicing rich gas production in North America. It owns and operates an integrated system of natural gas gathering pipelines, compression stations, processing and fractionation plants, and water handling and treatment assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale basins.

