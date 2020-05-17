Creative Planning Boosts Stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Creative Planning lifted its holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,036 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,470,607 shares of the bank’s stock worth $407,623,000 after purchasing an additional 101,237 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,681,899 shares of the bank’s stock worth $314,360,000 after purchasing an additional 119,542 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in First Republic Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $142,433,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in First Republic Bank by 11.5% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,139,189 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,732,000 after acquiring an additional 117,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its position in First Republic Bank by 36.1% during the first quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 1,116,312 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,828,000 after acquiring an additional 296,312 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Maxim Group upped their price objective on First Republic Bank from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on First Republic Bank from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Atlantic Securities upgraded First Republic Bank from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on First Republic Bank from $125.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.12.

NYSE FRC opened at $95.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $95.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.32. First Republic Bank has a twelve month low of $70.06 and a twelve month high of $122.34.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $916.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $882.80 million. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 21.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 15.38%.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

