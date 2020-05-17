Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. lessened its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 34.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,800 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 35,273 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $540,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 1.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 88,685,388 shares of the bank’s stock worth $728,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606,633 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,665,218 shares of the bank’s stock worth $786,835,000 after buying an additional 754,705 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 28,988,042 shares of the bank’s stock worth $437,129,000 after buying an additional 328,134 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,193,929 shares of the bank’s stock worth $258,787,000 after acquiring an additional 605,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,248,000. 76.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Mark E. Thompson sold 11,464 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.68, for a total value of $99,507.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 644,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,596,942.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on HBAN. Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Monday, March 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.69.

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN opened at $7.51 on Friday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12-month low of $6.82 and a 12-month high of $15.63. The company has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.09). Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.24%.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

