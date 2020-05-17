TX (OTCMKTS:TXHG) Trading Up 18.8%

Shares of TX Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TXHG) were up 18.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.01 and last traded at $0.01, approximately 36,798 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 69,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.00.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.01.

TX Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TXHG)

TX Holdings, Inc supplies, distributes, and sells drill bits, related tools, and other mining supplies and rail products to coal mining companies in the United States. It distributes and sells drill steel mining products, such as drill steel products used for drilling holes for bolts supporting mine ceilings; drill bit products and accessories for use in hard and soft rock mining operations; tungsten carbide drill bits and augurs; and related accessories and tools.

