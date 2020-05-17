Analysts Anticipate Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) will announce earnings per share of $0.05 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Citizens Financial Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the lowest is ($0.84). Citizens Financial Group posted earnings of $0.96 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 94.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group will report full year earnings of $0.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.24) to $1.71. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $4.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Citizens Financial Group.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 17.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS.

CFG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $34.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Citizens Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.95.

In other Citizens Financial Group news, Director Shivan S. Subramaniam acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.15 per share, with a total value of $155,750.00. Also, Director William P. Hankowsky acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.56 per share, for a total transaction of $205,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,637.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 24,165 shares of company stock valued at $562,136. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,825,367 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $195,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353,217 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 582,721 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,664,000 after acquiring an additional 4,271 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,945 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. 96.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CFG opened at $19.92 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.21 and its 200-day moving average is $32.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Citizens Financial Group has a 12-month low of $14.12 and a 12-month high of $41.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.63%.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

