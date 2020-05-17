Insider Selling: NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) COO Sells $155,820.00 in Stock

NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) COO Michael Szabados sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.97, for a total transaction of $155,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 37,230 shares in the company, valued at $966,863.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ NTCT opened at $23.53 on Friday. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.11 and a 12-month high of $29.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -1,176.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. NetScout Systems had a positive return on equity of 3.83% and a negative net margin of 0.31%. The firm had revenue of $229.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NetScout Systems by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems in the 4th quarter worth $439,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NetScout Systems during the 4th quarter worth $215,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in NetScout Systems by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 952,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,935,000 after buying an additional 32,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in NetScout Systems by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 173,739 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,181,000 after buying an additional 64,534 shares during the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NTCT has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub upgraded NetScout Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on NetScout Systems from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of NetScout Systems from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. NetScout Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.25.

NetScout Systems Company Profile

NetScout Systems, Inc provides real-time operational intelligence and performance analytics for digital business services against disruptions in availability, performance, and security in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

