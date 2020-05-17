Insider Buying: Daseke Inc (NASDAQ:DSKE) Director Acquires $125,320.92 in Stock

Daseke Inc (NASDAQ:DSKE) Director Brian Bonner bought 76,884 shares of Daseke stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.63 per share, for a total transaction of $125,320.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 138,509 shares in the company, valued at $225,769.67. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of DSKE opened at $1.71 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.92 million, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.87. Daseke Inc has a 12-month low of $0.86 and a 12-month high of $5.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $391.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.90 million. Daseke had a positive return on equity of 10.43% and a negative net margin of 18.61%. Analysts anticipate that Daseke Inc will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Daseke by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,522,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,972,000 after buying an additional 623,669 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Daseke by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 314,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 89,697 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Daseke during the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Daseke in the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Daseke by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 740,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 31,182 shares during the last quarter. 28.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Daseke in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Daseke from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on shares of Daseke in a report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Daseke from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Daseke from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.08.

About Daseke

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in North America. It operates through two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, heavy machinery, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials.

