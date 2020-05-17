Insider Buying: Comstock Resources Inc (NYSE:CRK) CFO Buys $118,500.00 in Stock

Comstock Resources Inc (NYSE:CRK) CFO Roland O. Burns bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.74 per share, with a total value of $118,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 778,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,689,805.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of CRK stock opened at $4.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.17. Comstock Resources Inc has a 52-week low of $4.05 and a 52-week high of $10.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.67 and its 200 day moving average is $6.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $225.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.75 million. Comstock Resources had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 14.45%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Comstock Resources Inc will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comstock Resources in the 4th quarter worth $6,430,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Comstock Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 58.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,625 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 5,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in Comstock Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,000. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CRK. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine lowered Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their target price on Comstock Resources from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Comstock Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.10.

Comstock Resources, Inc and its subsidiaries engage in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties, primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. The company is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

