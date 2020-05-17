Christopher D. Pappas Buys 12,000 Shares of Univar Inc (NYSE:UNVR) Stock

Univar Inc (NYSE:UNVR) Director Christopher D. Pappas acquired 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.53 per share, with a total value of $150,360.00.

Shares of Univar stock opened at $12.53 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 2.05. Univar Inc has a fifty-two week low of $6.40 and a fifty-two week high of $24.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Univar (NYSE:UNVR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. Univar had a positive return on equity of 13.17% and a negative net margin of 1.08%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. Univar’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Univar Inc will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

UNVR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Univar from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Univar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a report on Saturday. Investec raised shares of Univar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Univar from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Univar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.90.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in Univar by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 15,415,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $165,256,000 after buying an additional 3,082,607 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Univar by 25.5% during the first quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 10,399,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $111,485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113,337 shares during the last quarter. FPR Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Univar by 30.7% during the first quarter. FPR Partners LLC now owns 9,466,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $101,483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225,891 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Univar by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,731,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $163,169,000 after purchasing an additional 111,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Univar in the first quarter valued at $69,942,000.

Univar Company Profile

Univar Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It offers herbicides, fungicides, insecticides, seeds, micro and macro nutrients, horticultural products, and fertilizers; storage, packaging, and logistics services for crop protection companies; and pest control products and equipment.

