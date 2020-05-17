Christopher D. Pappas Buys 12,000 Shares of Univar Inc (NYSE:UNVR) Stock

Univar Inc (NYSE:UNVR) Director Christopher D. Pappas acquired 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.53 per share, with a total value of $150,360.00.
Shares of Univar stock opened at $12.53 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 2.05. Univar Inc has a fifty-two week low of $6.40 and a fifty-two week high of $24.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.14.
Univar (NYSE:UNVR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. Univar had a positive return on equity of 13.17% and a negative net margin of 1.08%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. Univar’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Univar Inc will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in Univar by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 15,415,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $165,256,000 after buying an additional 3,082,607 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Univar by 25.5% during the first quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 10,399,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $111,485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113,337 shares during the last quarter. FPR Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Univar by 30.7% during the first quarter. FPR Partners LLC now owns 9,466,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $101,483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225,891 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Univar by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,731,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $163,169,000 after purchasing an additional 111,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Univar in the first quarter valued at $69,942,000.
Univar Company Profile
Univar Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It offers herbicides, fungicides, insecticides, seeds, micro and macro nutrients, horticultural products, and fertilizers; storage, packaging, and logistics services for crop protection companies; and pest control products and equipment.
