Creative Planning Trims Position in Apergy Corp (NYSE:APY)

Creative Planning lessened its position in shares of Apergy Corp (NYSE:APY) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 96,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,215 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned 0.12% of Apergy worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Apergy by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 22,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Apergy by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Apergy by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in Apergy by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 41,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Apergy by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Apergy alerts:

APY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Apergy from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine lowered Apergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Stephens boosted their price target on Apergy from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Apergy from $11.00 to $6.65 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Apergy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.92.

NYSE APY opened at $8.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $725.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 3.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.87. Apergy Corp has a twelve month low of $2.89 and a twelve month high of $37.75.

Apergy (NYSE:APY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $261.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.80 million. Apergy had a positive return on equity of 6.99% and a negative net margin of 57.05%. The business’s revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Research analysts expect that Apergy Corp will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apergy Profile

Apergy Corporation provides engineered equipment and technologies that help companies drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Production & Automation Technologies and Drilling Technologies. The Production & Automation Technologies segment offers artificial lift equipment and solutions, including rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts; and automation and digital equipment, software, and industrial Internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apergy Corp (NYSE:APY).

Receive News & Ratings for Apergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.