Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Sells 820 Shares of CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. cut its position in CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 820 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in CarGurus were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in CarGurus by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in CarGurus by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in CarGurus in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in CarGurus by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in CarGurus by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CARG opened at $23.02 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.22, a P/E/G ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 2.00. CarGurus Inc has a 52 week low of $14.25 and a 52 week high of $40.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $157.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.06 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 6.91%. CarGurus’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that CarGurus Inc will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Samuel Zales sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $369,720.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 285,200 shares in the company, valued at $5,858,008. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Langley Steinert sold 24,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total value of $661,235.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,704,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,942,315.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 262,313 shares of company stock worth $5,977,465. 34.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of CarGurus from $36.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. TheStreet lowered CarGurus from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Benchmark dropped their price target on CarGurus from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.60.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

