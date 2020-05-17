Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 26,530 Shares of Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its position in Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) by 46.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 26,530 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,493,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $251,000. Hamlin Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 3,025,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,878,000 after purchasing an additional 287,305 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 47,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 6,160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

IPG stock opened at $15.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Interpublic Group of Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $11.63 and a 1-year high of $25.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.46.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.27% and a net margin of 6.54%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Interpublic Group of Companies Inc will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cfra cut their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

In other news, Director Dawn E. Hudson bought 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.79 per share, with a total value of $48,949.00. Also, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 9,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total value of $231,575.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. It offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines.

Read More: Preferred Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.