Teacher Retirement System of Texas Invests $395,000 in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,379 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in FLIR Systems by 17.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,538 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,872 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 5,682 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of FLIR Systems by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 189,512 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,044,000 after acquiring an additional 3,174 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in FLIR Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $4,838,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in FLIR Systems by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 276,811 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,828,000 after acquiring an additional 125,504 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FLIR shares. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of FLIR Systems from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of FLIR Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Imperial Capital increased their price objective on FLIR Systems from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.88.

NASDAQ:FLIR opened at $44.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.08 and a beta of 1.57. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.85 and a 52-week high of $59.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.15 and a 200 day moving average of $47.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.92.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The business had revenue of $450.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.48 million. FLIR Systems had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. FLIR Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.49%.

In related news, Director Steven E. Wynne sold 21,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total value of $1,041,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,661 shares in the company, valued at $2,427,429.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

