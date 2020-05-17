NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 55.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,046 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at $383,727,000. Investec Asset Management LTD acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth about $312,970,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,885,156 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $621,685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575,410 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,539,804 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $450,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,432,965 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $691,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,979 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NXPI stock opened at $90.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.77. NXP Semiconductors NV has a 1 year low of $58.41 and a 1 year high of $139.59. The firm has a market cap of $25.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.68, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.50.

In related news, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.33, for a total value of $94,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,060,167.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Mizuho decreased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $129.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.92.

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

