Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys New Shares in Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of FOX by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 8,390,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,268,000 after acquiring an additional 4,255,325 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of FOX by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 9,438,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,883,000 after acquiring an additional 3,466,256 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in FOX by 85.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,385,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482,230 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management LTD increased its position in FOX by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 6,549,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in FOX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,256,000. Institutional investors own 58.60% of the company’s stock.

FOX stock opened at $26.06 on Friday. Fox Corp has a 12-month low of $19.81 and a 12-month high of $39.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The company has a market capitalization of $15.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.23.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.23. FOX had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Fox Corp will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FOXA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim upgraded FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Atlantic Securities upgraded FOX from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on FOX from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of FOX in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Cfra cut their price target on shares of FOX from $45.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.65.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

