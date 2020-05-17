Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Has $666,000 Stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. decreased its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA) by 10.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,695 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics were worth $666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,898,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $296,322,000 after purchasing an additional 304,214 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 6,250,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $173,000,000 after purchasing an additional 225,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,758,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,353 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,179,139 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,998,000 after acquiring an additional 43,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 258.2% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,805,230 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,649,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022,027 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IOVA opened at $36.28 on Friday. Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.21 and a fifty-two week high of $39.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.48 and a quick ratio of 6.48. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.83 and a beta of 1.20.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.02). On average, equities analysts expect that Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc will post -2.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on IOVA shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Iovance Biotherapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.53.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients' tumors for the treatment of metastatic melanoma.

