Creative Planning Purchases 294 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 5.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 294 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,112,110,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,060,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,481,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,869 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Boston Properties in the 4th quarter worth $1,797,357,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Boston Properties by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,807,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $386,393,000 after acquiring an additional 119,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,261,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $311,729,000 after buying an additional 147,291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Bruce W. Duncan bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.47 per share, with a total value of $377,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John Francis Powers sold 14,318 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.02, for a total transaction of $2,076,396.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,256.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,655 shares of company stock valued at $4,725,677 over the last three months. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE BXP opened at $74.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.10. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.57 and a 52-week high of $147.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.03. The company has a quick ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $2.39. The firm had revenue of $752.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.83 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 30.83% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.23%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.92%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BXP shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Boston Properties from $145.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Mizuho cut their target price on Boston Properties from $152.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. TheStreet lowered Boston Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $146.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boston Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.58.

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

