Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Raises Position in Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) by 102.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,452 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 51,797 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DVN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $126,508,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Devon Energy by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,773,581 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $219,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930,409 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Devon Energy by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,003,892 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $181,891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294,700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Devon Energy by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,747,321 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $97,319,000 after purchasing an additional 725,553 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Devon Energy by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,566,805 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $222,480,000 after purchasing an additional 715,141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Devon Energy stock opened at $11.95 on Friday. Devon Energy Corp has a 12 month low of $4.70 and a 12 month high of $31.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 3.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.28.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.31. Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 24.91% and a positive return on equity of 7.81%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. Devon Energy’s revenue was up 93.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Devon Energy Corp will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.09%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Piper Sandler downgraded Devon Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $38.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Devon Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.86.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

