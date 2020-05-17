Creative Planning Sells 354 Shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Creative Planning trimmed its stake in shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 354 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in California Water Service Group were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group during the fourth quarter worth $253,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 379,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,547,000 after buying an additional 7,627 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 33,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,721,000 after buying an additional 6,078 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,442,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,389,000 after buying an additional 29,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 3,620 shares in the last quarter. 76.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CWT stock opened at $43.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion and a PE ratio of 41.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.16. California Water Service Group has a 52 week low of $39.74 and a 52 week high of $57.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $125.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.33 million. California Water Service Group had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 6.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that California Water Service Group will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.213 per share. This is an increase from California Water Service Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. California Water Service Group’s payout ratio is presently 64.89%.

CWT has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded California Water Service Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine downgraded California Water Service Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on California Water Service Group from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Boenning Scattergood raised California Water Service Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.25.

California Water Service Group Profile

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. It is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

