Creative Planning Decreases Stake in Hertz Global Holdings, Inc (NYSE:HTZ)

Creative Planning reduced its stake in Hertz Global Holdings, Inc (NYSE:HTZ) by 24.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,427 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned about 0.06% of Hertz Global worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Hertz Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Fortem Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Hertz Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Hertz Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its position in shares of Hertz Global by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 13,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hertz Global by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HTZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Hertz Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays lowered Hertz Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Consumer Edge lowered Hertz Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Hertz Global from $5.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Hertz Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.17.

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn acquired 1,285,121 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.79 per share, for a total transaction of $10,011,092.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn acquired 6,387,918 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.99 per share, with a total value of $44,651,546.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HTZ opened at $2.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.03. Hertz Global Holdings, Inc has a twelve month low of $2.32 and a twelve month high of $20.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $390.69 million, a PE ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.78 and its 200 day moving average is $12.37.

Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The transportation company reported ($1.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.19) by ($0.59). Hertz Global had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a positive return on equity of 11.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.99) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hertz Global Holdings, Inc will post -3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hertz Corporation, a subsidiary of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc, operates the Hertz, Dollar and Thrifty vehicle rental brands in approximately 9,700 corporate and franchisee locations throughout North America, Europe, The Caribbean, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand.

