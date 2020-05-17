32,290 Shares in Smart Global Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SGH) Bought by Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new position in Smart Global Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SGH) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 32,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $785,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned about 0.13% of Smart Global as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Smart Global in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Smart Global in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its holdings in Smart Global by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Smart Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Smart Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. 92.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SGH opened at $24.91 on Friday. Smart Global Holdings Inc has a one year low of $16.42 and a one year high of $39.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $598.87 million, a P/E ratio of -311.34 and a beta of 1.10.

Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 7th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $272.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.71 million. Smart Global had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 10.07%. Smart Global’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Smart Global Holdings Inc will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SGH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Smart Global from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Smart Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Barclays lowered shares of Smart Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Smart Global from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Smart Global from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.33.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies specialty memory solutions worldwide. The company offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) components, which are used to manufacture modules and other products; DRAM modules for desktop, notebook, and server applications, as well as for use in smartphones; and specialty DRAM modules for industrial, communications, and networking applications, as well as develops specialized memory module designs based on original equipment manufacturer (OEM) requirements.

