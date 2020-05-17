Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Has $772,000 Holdings in Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. decreased its position in Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) by 60.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 149,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 233,052 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Coty were worth $772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Coty by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,969,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,205,000 after buying an additional 56,839 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Coty by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,217,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,451,000 after buying an additional 350,463 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Coty in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,006,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Coty by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,398,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,877,000 after buying an additional 1,966,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JNE Partners LLP increased its stake in Coty by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. JNE Partners LLP now owns 5,324,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,476,000 after buying an additional 827,475 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.92% of the company’s stock.

COTY opened at $3.29 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.42 and a 200 day moving average of $9.35. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -0.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.06. Coty Inc has a 12 month low of $3.02 and a 12 month high of $14.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.07). Coty had a negative net margin of 33.12% and a positive return on equity of 9.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Coty Inc will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on COTY. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Coty from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Coty from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Coty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Coty in a research report on Sunday, March 22nd. Finally, Cfra increased their target price on shares of Coty from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

Coty Company Profile

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Luxury, Consumer Beauty, and Professional Beauty. The Luxury segment offers prestige fragrances, and skincare and cosmetics products through various retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, philosophy, Stella McCartney, and Tiffany & Co brands.

