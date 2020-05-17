Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT) Shares Acquired by Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,729 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 664 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $519,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 80.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 6,866 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 68.9% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 9,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 80.8% during the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 5,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 2,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 13.4% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Willie L. Jr. Brown purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.37 per share, for a total transaction of $523,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,645,884.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joshua Lehrer-Graiwer sold 938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.90, for a total value of $56,186.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,440.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,267 shares of company stock valued at $4,971,354 in the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GBT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Global Blood Therapeutics from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Global Blood Therapeutics from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Global Blood Therapeutics from $105.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.25.

NASDAQ:GBT opened at $72.69 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.93 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 8.83 and a current ratio of 9.07. Global Blood Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $39.95 and a 1 year high of $87.54.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.47) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $14.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.87) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Global Blood Therapeutics Inc will post -5.14 EPS for the current year.

About Global Blood Therapeutics

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, voxelotor, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). The company is evaluating voxelotor in SCD in a Phase III clinical trial in adult and adolescent patients with SCD.

