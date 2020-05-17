State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Acquires 1,686 Shares of RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,126 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.10% of RealPage worth $4,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC grew its position in RealPage by 43.7% in the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 589 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in RealPage by 1,495.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 686 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in RealPage by 1,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 736 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in RealPage in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in RealPage in the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. 92.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Stephen T. Winn sold 81,836 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.41, for a total value of $5,189,220.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,431,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,781,624.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen T. Winn sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.26, for a total transaction of $2,663,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,431,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,250,264.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 510,300 shares of company stock valued at $30,345,180. Corporate insiders own 17.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on RP. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of RealPage in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. TheStreet raised shares of RealPage from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of RealPage from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of RealPage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of RealPage from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

NASDAQ:RP opened at $64.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.78 and a beta of 1.05. RealPage Inc has a one year low of $36.91 and a one year high of $67.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $276.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.45 million. RealPage had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that RealPage Inc will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware, an on demand property management system for single-family properties, and small and centrally managed multifamily properties.

