Barton Investment Management Acquires 105 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Barton Investment Management boosted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,065 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 0.2% of Barton Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Barton Investment Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AAPL. Rikoon Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 43,188 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $10,982,000 after acquiring an additional 3,817 shares in the last quarter. Karani Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,426,000. Ford Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 5,905 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. JNB Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the 1st quarter valued at $8,914,000. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the 1st quarter valued at $115,874,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Apple stock opened at $307.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $276.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $282.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.50. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $170.27 and a one year high of $327.85. The stock has a market cap of $1,341.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.17.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.59%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AAPL. UBS Group set a $325.00 price target on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, May 1st. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $345.00 price target on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Apple from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.00.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,419.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total value of $10,858,435.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,301,515.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 95,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,125. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

